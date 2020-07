BEIJING, April 19, 2020 Workers produce masks at a factory in the free industrial zone of Cairo, capital of Egypt, April 14, 2020. Inside a joint Egypt-China plant inaugurated last week in the free industrial zone of Cairo, people are working day and night to run five advanced machines introduced from China to produce up to 750,000 medical face masks per day. (Credit Image: © Wu Huiwo/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)