epa06042631 Russian President Vladimir Putin (front C), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (front L) and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (front R) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2017, to commemorate those who lost their lives defending the Soviet Union against Nazi invaders. Russia marks the Day of Memory and Sorrow on 22 June. EPA/DMITRY ASTAKHOV / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT