epa08608841 Belarus president-elect Alexander Lukashenko addresses workers as he visits the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant in Minsk, Belarus, 17 August 2020. During his visit to the Minsk tractor plant on the day Lukashenko was quoted as saying to workers 'We held the election. Until you kill me, there will be no other election.' as he sought to defend his disputed victory, media reported. EPA-EFE/NIKOLAI PETROV / POOL