epa08291081 South Korean metro workers spray disinfectant at Guro subway station as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, in Seoul, South Korea, 13 March 2020. South Korea has reported nearly 8,000 cases of coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of the most recently discovered coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, a pandemic on 11 March 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN