New video footage shot on Feb. 19, 2023 from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how particularly intense fighting since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion has left no building in Marinka intact. Russian tank fire further added to the destruction, pounding what appeared to be Ukrainian positions amid the ruins.,Image: 758338214, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. HOLD FOR JOHN LEICESTER STORY, Model Release: no