JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JANUARY 10: A screen grab captured from a video shows divers team of Indonesian Navy continue the search operation of the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, near Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 January 2021. Suspected black box signals from a passenger plane which went down in Indonesian waters with 62 people on board Saturday have been found, according to the country's military chief.