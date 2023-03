„Autopsia” unei tragedii, după cutremurul din Turcia: de ce s-a năruit complexul rezidențial de lux care nu ar fi trebuit să se prăbușească

This aerial view shows collapsed buildings in Hatay, southeastern Turkey, on February 8, 2023, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region. Searchers were still pulling survivors on February 8 from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 11,200 people in Turkey and Syria, even as the window for rescues narrowed. For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake, thousands of searchers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still alive under flattened buildings on either side of the border.,Image: 754841860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: - Turkey OUT, Model Release: no