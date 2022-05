If the Black Sea as a whole was the favorite holiday destination for Romanian people, Southern Black Sea coast of Romania was, in the 70s, the place where if you wanted to be noticed and feel a bit of a West touch you would stay in resorts like Olimp, Neptun and Jupiter. Neckerman was then the largest tour operator in the area and along with the Mediterranean Club in Mamaia, brought annually under the Black Sea sun, in the three months of the season, over 100,000 tourists from Germany, Italy, Sweden, Holland, Denmark France, besides the Poles and Czechs who came from the communist bloc. Today, the clubs, discos and hotels in Olimp, Neptun and Jupiter resorts, built on 70's Western Europe tourism standards, lie almost all of them, in ruins. After 1990, uninspired privatization initiatives, of onerous nature in many cases, the lack of investment and political interests, have largely reduced, the Romanian sea side tourism cycle, to weekend's 2-3 days. Bowling and pool halls, nightclubs, restaurants, were closed one by one. A few other restaurants and hotels were opened, smaller but profit oriented. Not cheap, not for everyone like in '70s. The great hotel restaurants have been emptied of furniture and their kitchens of cooking utensils and everything was abandoned indefinitely. In recent years, the number of foreigners visiting the coast, barely exceeds 12,000 tourists a seazon. Even Romanian tourists prefer the all inclusive hotels on the Bulgarian coast. No one has yet calculated how much money the Romanian economy lose every year, due to the unfortunate privatization of hotels and leisure facilities, on the Black Sea coast.__***Daca litoralul Marii Negre, in intregul sau, era locul preferat de vacanta al romanilor, Sudul coastei romanesti a Marii Negre a fost, in anii '70, locul in care daca doreai sa fii remarcat si sa simti un pic din aerul Occidentului te zbateai sa obtii un sejur in statiunile Olimp, Neptun sau Jupiter. Nekerman era atunci cel mai mare operator