The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden, to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the disaster on October 21st 1966. The garden sits on the site of the Pantglas school which was tragically destroyed in a coal-tip landslide and led to the loss of 144 lives, including 116 children.