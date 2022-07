epa08937237 (FILE) - A Boeing 767-332 of Delta Air Lines is moved from the parking position prior to take-off at the Frankfurt airport, Germany, 08 May 2018 (reissued 14 January 2021). Delta Airlines on 14 January 2021 released their 2020 results saying their December quarter 2020 GAAP pre-tax loss stood at 1.1 billion USD and loss per share of 1.19 USD on total revenue of 4.0 billion USD, while December quarter 2020 adjusted pre-tax loss of 2.1 billion USD and adjusted loss per share of 2.53 USD on adjusted operating revenue of 3.5 billion USD. Full year 2020 GAAP pre-tax loss stood at 15.6 billion USD and loss per share of 19.49 USD on total revenue of 17.1 billion USD. Full year 2020 adjusted pre-tax loss was 9.0 billion and adjusted loss per share of 10.76 USD on adjusted operating revenue of 15.9 billion USD. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN