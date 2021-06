„Sunt diamante adevărate”. O piatră misterioasă a atras sute de căutători de comori într-un sat african

A woman uses a pick axe to dig in search for what she believes to be diamonds after the discovery of unidentified stones at KwaHlathi village near Ladysmith, South Africa, on June 15, 2021. Hundreds of people have flocked to the outskirts of KwaHlathi village, near Ladysmith, after a cattle herder last week unearthed a handful of unidentified crystal-like pebbles. News of the finding spread fast, triggering a rush to the site. Some have already started selling their finds to those willing to try to market them. Experts do not rule out the possibility that they are genuine diamonds, although they consider this highly unlikely. The Department of Energy and Mines said it would send a team of experts in the next few days.,Image: 615723819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia