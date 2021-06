epa09300636 A view of damaged buildings and church after a tornado hit in Moravska Nova Ves, Czech Republic, 25 June 2021. A rare tornado on 24 June evening swept through the region of South Moravia, in south-eastern Czech Republic, leaving thousands of houses destroyed and damaged, authorities announced. At least three people died, according to a spokesperson of the regional ambulance service. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK