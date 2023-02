People stand along the Seitenstettengasse in front of the synagogue, where candles commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack at one of the crime scenes, in the centre of Vienna, Austria, on November 8, 2020. The Austrian government ordered the closure on November 6 of two mosques in the capital Vienna frequented by the jihadist gunman who shot dead four people in the city centre earlier in the week. The shooting on November 2 was Austria's first major attack in decades and its first blamed on a jihadist, identified as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, who was killed by police.,Image: 567999144, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Austria OUT SOUTH TYROL OUT, Model Release: no