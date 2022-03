epaselect epa09841641 Two police officers stand guard outside the Malmo Latin School a day after two women were killed, in Malmo, Sweden, 22 March 2022. A 18-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women in their 50 were killed on 21 March at a secondary school in the southern Swedish city of Malmo. EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON SWEDEN OUT