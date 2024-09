CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA OF SWEDEN, DUCHESS OF VASTERGOTLAND, PRINCE DANIEL, DUKE OF VASTERGOTLAND OF SWEDEN & KING CARL GUSTAF OF SWEDEN Wedding Of Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling, Princess Couple at Lejonbacken Terrace at the Royal Palace, Stockholm, Sweden, 19th June 2010 half length gold crown veil glasses bow tie tuxedo tux white dress bride groom bouquet flowers,Image: 72108915, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *NOT FOR SALE IN GERMANY*, Model Release: no