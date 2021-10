Efectele extinderii certificatului verde COVID în Italia: proteste, cozi la testare și creștere ușoară a vaccinării

epa09529660 The police intervene with fire hydrants to disperse the dockers blocking gate 4 while demonstrating against the Green Pass in the port of Trieste, northeastern Italy, 18 October 2021. Starting from 15 October public and private sectors workers are requested to hold the Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU Digital COVID-19 Passport. EPA-EFE/PAOLO GIOVANNINI -- BEST QUALITY AVAILBALE --