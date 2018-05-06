Was talking to a friend, about body positivity and how I’m trying to portray it like any regular guy does on here, I’m not showing anything we don’t already see but I tend to over think. I love when people see what I’m about and they get it. I liked when he encouraged me and said: • • You are a beacon of body positivity. You tell the world that owning your body and fostering your sexy can be done by anyone at any size. • • This is what is all about and I’m happy all of you get it. I’m trying to represent fully with style, fashion and body positivity in its full form because it’s helping others do the same. I would never expose or show more than I should for attention just enough to show we are all the same. • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity

