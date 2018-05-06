Bărbatul de în vârstă de 30 de ani a depășit toate barierele și a făcut ce a visat mereu, chiar dacă are 183 de kilograme: a devenit un model de succes.
Deși în lumea modei sunt dorite modelele care să aibă corpuri ca trase prin inel, Arcadio Del Vall a reușit să iasă din tipare și să facă modeling chiar dacă are o greutate de 183 de kilograme.
Arcadio Del Vall a reuşit să îşi îndeplinească visul din copilărie de a deveni un model de succes. Cu o ambiție ieșită din comun, el a reușit să schimbe percepția multor oameni cu privire la cum ar trebui să arate un model, potrivit dailymail.co.uk.
Assistant: Mr. Grey is ready to see you. • Me:?? • • • Harness: @bawdyloveclothing • • Sheer Top: @asos_man • • Photography: @jclopez617 • • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity #WLYG #celebratemysize #buzzfeed #AsSeenOnMe
Was talking to a friend, about body positivity and how I’m trying to portray it like any regular guy does on here, I’m not showing anything we don’t already see but I tend to over think. I love when people see what I’m about and they get it. I liked when he encouraged me and said: • • You are a beacon of body positivity. You tell the world that owning your body and fostering your sexy can be done by anyone at any size. • • This is what is all about and I’m happy all of you get it. I’m trying to represent fully with style, fashion and body positivity in its full form because it’s helping others do the same. I would never expose or show more than I should for attention just enough to show we are all the same. • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity
“Suntem capabili să facem orice dacă ne luptăm și nu îi lăsăm pe alții să ne influențeze“, a spus Arcadio.
La început, Arcadio a început să publice pe Instagram poze cu ce purta, lucru pentru care a primit un feedback pozitiv. Apoi, după multe critici, el nu s-a lăsat influențat negativ și a continuat să își arate dragostea față de modă.
When the path you been walking this whole time starts to clear out, the branches are less, the breeze is crisper. • • Photography: @jclopez617 • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity #WLYG #celebratemysize
Staring at you across the lobby like: ? • • Photo: @jclopez617 • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity #WLYG #celebratemysize
În prezent, Arcadio defilează pe cele mai mari scene și este unul dintre cele mai populare modele masculine din New York.
“Tot ce vreau să fac este să promovez iubirea de sine și acceptarea a ceea ce fiecare dintre noi este, indiferent de ce greutate ai, sex sau dizabilite. Vreau să demonstrez că poți lua acele defecte și să le folosești pentru a-i ajuta pe ceilalți să le accepte și să se folosească de ele”, a mai declarat Arcadio.
I’ve been told the way I embrace my body is not industry standard, the way I am trying to love my body could risk opportunities. They tried to hand me a “box” with what they wanted, I lived inside that “box” all my life I don’t plan on going back in it. I’m not going to apologize for my shape and body, not my problem it makes you uncomfortable. • • Photo?: @jclopez617 • • • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity #WLYG #celebratemysize
Knock me down 9 times, I get up 10. • • Photo?: @jclopez617 • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity
