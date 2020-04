epa08326171 A member of a regional state government operates a laptop computer wearing gloves during a session of the Federal Council with a voting round on coronavirus aid packages at the German Federal Council, in Berlin, Germany, 27 March 2020. The German Federal Council approved a coronavirus billion-euro aid package, including social protection, supplementary budget, infection protection, hospital funding and legal politics, due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN