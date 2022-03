EXCLUSIV. Galina Iuzefovici, cel mai important critic literar din Rusia: „Putin se bazează pe un resentiment popular asemănător celui care l-a adus pe Hitler la putere în anii ’30”

epa09828655 A banner depicting Vladimir Putin, mocked as Adolf Hitler, hangs on a tenement house at Freedom Square in Poznan, west-central Poland, 16 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT