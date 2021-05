Expertă din România, despre escaladarea conflictului israelo-palestinian: „Profită cei ce au deja puterea, civilii și moderații au doar de pierdut”

Smoke and flames rise from a tower building destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza City Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at tel aviv and the southern city of Beersheba in the regionÕs most intense hostilities in years. - Ahmed Zakot / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_1.0860/2105131253/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2105131255,Image: 610634288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia