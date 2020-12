November 18, 2020, Asuncion, Paraguay: Illustration photo of logos of Pfizer and BioNTech seen displayed on a smartphone behind a syringe with needle. Pfizer and BioNTech today announced that, after conducting the final efficacy analysis in their ongoing Phase 3 study, their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, met all of the study's primary efficacy endpoints. Analysis of the data indicates a vaccine efficacy rate of 95% (Credit Image: © Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Wire)