epa09360431 A pregnant woman receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 authorized for pregnant mothers, at the Cayetano Canizares coliseum in Bogota, Colombia, 23 July 2021. The National Vaccination Plan began on 17 February and as of 22 July 24,535,789 doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Janssen have been administered, according to the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Colombia will receive next Sunday a batch with 3.5 million Moderna vaccines that were donated by the United States Government and are in addition to the 2.5 million doses of Janssen received on 01 July. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega