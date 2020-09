epa06016662 (FILE) - Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik raises his right arm at the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, 10 January 2017. Reports on 08 June 2017 state the Norway's highest court, the Supreme Court ruled it wouldn't hear the case of Anders Behring Breivik brought up by Breivik over what he called inhumane jail conditions. Breivik was sentenced to a maximum term of 21 years for killing 77 people in bomb and shooting attacks on 22 July 2011. Breivik announced he would now take his case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. EPA/LISE AASERUD NORWAY OUT