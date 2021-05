epa08464368 A man seats to a graffiti in memory of the late US George Floyd painted on a perimeter wall by a group of Kenyan graffiti artists in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as their way to protest against the Police brutality in Kenya and USA in the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 June 2020. Protesters across the globe have been holding protests to express their feelings regarding the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while in police custody. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck, in Minnesota, USA. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu