epa08959716 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in a street, on the day of Wuhan's lockdown one-year anniversary, in Wuhan, China, 23 January 2021. The day 23 January 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 disease, was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY