epa09101051 Traveler wearing a face mask and policemen walk on the platform of Saint-Jean train station in Bordeaux, France, 27 March 2021. French Prime Minister Castex on March 18 announced additional lockdown restrictions in 16 regions of France as the country enters a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the new measures, more than 90,000 police and gendarmes mobilized for intensified controls in stations, airports and tolls while the health situation is critical with the third wave of coronavirus pandemic and the predominance of the British variant of the virus. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG