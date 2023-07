Un strigăt al furiei și „o insurecție fără obiective reale”. Cum a deschis moartea lui Nahel vechile răni nevindecate ale suburbiilor sărace din Franța

SEINE-SAINT-DENIS, PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 1: Clashes between police and protestors continue after the death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot in the chest by police in Nanterre on June 27, in Seine-Saint-Denis, Paris, France on June 30, 2023. The police were guarding a post office and a community center in the town Le Blanc-Mesnil (Seine-Saint-Denis) with paving stones and mortars. France sent armored vehicles into the streets on Friday as authorities failed to contain demonstrations which entered a fourth straight night. Armored vehicles were deployed to squares in regions and cities, including in the second city, Marseille, in the Woippy commune less than 20 miles from the Luxembourg border. Dragan Lekic / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM