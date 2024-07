PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: A view of the Montparnasse train station in Paris, France on July 26, 2024, as France's high-speed TGV network was severely disrupted by what officials described as 'criminal actions' ahead of the Paris Olympic opening ceremony later in the day. Train traffic is extremely disrupted in Paris following coordinated acts of sabotage on several lines last night. The SNCF is calling it a 'massive attack'. Mehmet Murat Onel / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM