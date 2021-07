People from the indigenous community hold up their drums as they gather at Place du Canada, the site of the former statue of John A. Macdonald, in Montreal, Quebec, on July 1, 2021. The community gathered to honour the memory of over 750 unmarked graves discovered near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada,-- the second such shock discovery in less than a month.,Image: 619105235, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia