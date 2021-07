epaselect epa08625451 A woman on a bicycle passes next to the branches of a fallen tree and a crooked electric pole after the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Havana, Cuba, 25 August 2020. Cuba began on 25 August throughout its territory the recovery and evaluation phase of the damage caused by tropical storm Laura, which between 23 and 24 August traveled the island from end to end without leaving victims but damaging the electrical networks, homes and crops. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa