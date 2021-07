Controlled demolition bringing down the damaged portion of the collapsed Surfside building on July 4, 2021, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, with the unstable building out of the way rescue teams will soon be able to resume the search for victims, death toll stands at 24 with 121 missing.,Image: 619620136, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia