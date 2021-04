epa05029626 A monitor displays the life function readings of prematurely born infants on World Prematurity Day in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the University Hospital of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, 17 November 2015. World Prematurity Day is globally observed on 17 November to raqise awareness of preterm birth. EPA/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI HUNGARY OUT