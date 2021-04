epa09122142 A pharmacist prepares for use doses of Self-diagnostic tests for coronavirus Covid-19 in a pharmacy in Athens, Greece, 08 April 2021. Corona?virus self-diagnostic tests began to be distributed to pharmacies nationwide on 08 April. Some 700,000 self-tests will become available to high-school? students (16-18) and teachers by 09 April. To date, Greece has received two million self-tests, and is due to receive another seven million by week's? end. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU