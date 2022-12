epa10332969 People chose meat products at a market in Kherson, southern Ukraine, 27 November 2022. On its retreat from Kherson, the Russian army destroyed critical infrastructure in the city, including electricity and water supplies. Now the lack of electricity and running water in the town during the winter season has forced many locals to flee Kherson. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on 11 November after the Russian army had withdrawn from the city which they captured in the early stage of the conflict, shortly after Russian troops had entered Ukraine in February 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY