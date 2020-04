epa08336638 Medical staff takes care of a French patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 01 April 2020. The University Hospital Essen is treating eight patients from France who are seriously ill with the corona virus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL Photo was taken through a window