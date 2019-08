epa07308826 (FILE) - Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala in action during the soccer ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Nantes in Paris, France, 18 November 2017 (reissued 22 January 2019). According to media reports, French authorities have confirmed that Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala was on board of a light plane which has disappeared on its way from France to the UK. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON