epa05917573 A picture made available on 20 April 2017 shows a Tiwa hunter firing his gun during a hunt in a remote part of the Karbi Anglong district of Assam state, India, 19 April 2017. Reports state that during the hunting season, tribal villagers generally hunt deer, pig, wild goat and different wild birds. The Tiwa people make up a major tribe of Assam inhabit in the hill district of Karbi Anglong in the Assam state. EPA/STR