epa04731902 Nigerian women and children rescued from Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest arrive under the care of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at Malkohi camp in Yola, Nigeria, 03 May 2015. The Nigerian military reported Boko Haram hostages were held in terrible conditions in the Sambisa Forest after they freed nearly 500 women and girls throughout this week. EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE