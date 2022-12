Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, Protestors in Tehran, Iran. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic veil too loosely.//04SIPA_Sipa.7898/2210021458/Credit:S.Azad/SIPA/2210021500,Image: 727552447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no