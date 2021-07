epa09218332 A firefighting helicopter participates in the battle to extinguish a fire in the pine forest of Gerania, near Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece, 21 May 2021. Firefighting forces from central Greece have converged in the area around the Gerania mountains, where the fire is burning dense pine forest. A total of 278 firefighters are deployed, with 89 firetrucks, 10 rough terrain groups from the army, and 18 dowsing planes with 3 helicopters, in addition to water trucks and other auxiliary vehicles, following two days of battling a fire that started in Schinos, in the Loutraki area of Corinth prefecture on 19 May. EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS