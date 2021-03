epa09069591 Senior citizens wait to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a Vaccination Centre at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 12 March 2021. Phase two of the COVID-19 vaccination is underway in India for people aged 60 years and above, as well as people above the age of 45 years who have specific comorbid conditions. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI