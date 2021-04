epa09163260 An elderly looking patient receives treatment inside a COVID 19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a Hospital in New Delhi, India, 27 April 2021. The WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the situation in India is beyond heartbreaking after India recorded a massive surge of 332,730 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,771 deaths, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections and also struggling with the oxygen supply. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED