February 2, 2021: 2 February 2021 (Malaga) Today has begun the rapid testing of workers in the tourist, commercial and cultural sector of Malaga capital,in the Palacio de ferias y Congresos de Malaga, with the aim of influencing the safety of these businesses and achieving greater peace of mind for customers in the face of possible contagion. Given the persistence of the health crisis caused by the COVID-19, and the very negative impact it is having on tourism, commercial and cultural companies, they have considered it ''necessary to enhance the image of Malaga as a safe destination''. In this regard, the representatives of both entities have agreed to highlight the opportunity to work together to unite efforts for the recovery of the activities that are suffering the most from the impact of the pandemic.