INTERVIU. Activist din Chișinău, despre refugiații romi: „Stau separat, în condiții mult mai proaste. Nici organizațiile religioase nu-i cazează”

epa09805811 People sit in a sports hall that was transformed into a huge bedroom where over 500 people of Roma ethnicity who fled from Ukraine found shelter, in Chisinau, Moldova, 06 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February for a 'special military operation,' leading to a massive exodus of Ukrainians to neighboring countries as well as internal displacements. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO