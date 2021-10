epa09404346 Homeless people drink vodka on the street in Moscow, Russia, 07 August 2021. According to official data, there are 64 thousand homeless families in Russia, according to unofficial estimates, up to 5 million. Most of the homeless are people who have lost their homes due to real estate fraud, as well as graduates of orphanages and former convicts. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV