epa10049212 Locals save furniture from a house threatened by floodwaters in Camden in South Western Sydney, Australia, 03 July 2022. Torrential rain and damaging winds hit New South Wales state forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. New South Wales emergency services minister Steph Cooke warned citizens that the floods could be more dangerous than last year's. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT