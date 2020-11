epa08188266 A view of Queen Astrid Military Hospital where 12 Belgian returnees from Whuan, China are expected in Neder-Over-Heembeek near Brussels, Belgium, 02 February 2020. The 12 Belgians were repatriated from Wuhan, the cradle of the coronavirus. They will be quarantined for 14 days for security reasons. The coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, originating from Wuhan, China, has spread to all the 31 provinces of China as well as more than a dozen countries in the world. The outbreak of coronavirus has so far claimed 304 lives and infected more than 14,000 others, according to latest media reports. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ