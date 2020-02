epa08187567 A handout photo made available by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office shows newly appointed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi delivering a spech at his office in Baghdad, Iraq, 01 February 2020 (issued 02 February 2020). Iraqi President Barham Salih has named former communications minister Mohammed Allawi as the country's new prime minister on 01 February. EPA-EFE/IRAQI PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES