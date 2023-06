Jack M. Teixeira (R), the father of Jack Teixeira, leaves the United States District Court, the Harold D. Donohue Federal Building and US Courthouse, in Worcester, Massachusetts on May 19, 2023. Jack Teixeira, 21, is accused of orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade, posting a trove of highly sensitive information in an online chat forum, from which they spread across the internet.,Image: 777465365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no