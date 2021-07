On Tuesday afternoon, a man robbed the jeweler Chaumet's boutique, near the Champs Elysee, with loot estimated at between 2 and 3 million euros. The robber, who came on a electric scooter, broke into the famous jewelry store around 5 p.m. with a handgun and received jewelry without violence before also setting off on a electric scooter in Paris, France on July 28. 2021.,Image: 623916204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia